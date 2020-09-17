AUBURN — Auburn Heating and Air Conditioning has moved its office.
The business formerly was located in the 1600 block of South Van Buren Street.
The new office is at 500 South Grandstaff Drive, Suite A.
The business was established in 1976 by DeWayne and Sheila Purdy. Their son, Rick Purdy, took over the business in 1990. The business has grown from a two-man operation to an enterprise with 15 employees.
The company specializes in heating and air conditioning, plumbing, insulation and generators. It also offers over-the-counter sales and parts.
Purdy said the new location provides more visibility and better access for customer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.