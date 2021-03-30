AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will launch its 17th annual Teen Poetry Contest on Thursday, with entries accepted through April 30.
The contest coincides with National Poetry Month, which is observed each April. It is a month dedicated to celebrating this diverse form of self expression. All of the submissions will be collected and judged by the library staff.
The first-, second- and third-place winners will receive gift cards to a local restaurant or eatery of their choice. After a year where families and local establishments were greatly impacted by COVID-19, the library staff said it hopes this will be a way for the winning teens to be able to treat themselves while supporting the local community.
All past and future entries are collected and bound in volumes that are housed in The Teen Library.
“These works act as a time capsule to the lives of the young people in our community,” said programming and outreach manager Jamie Long. “In many ways, they can take you back to your own youth and experiences.”
Previous volumes of teen poetry submissions start in 2004 and work their way up to the present.
All middle and high school students are eligible to participate in the contest. Works must be original, but there is no limit to the number of poems that can be submitted.
In addition to the Teen Poetry Contest, there are displays of poetry and novels in verse at the Main Library and Teen Library during the month of April. The items on display range from classic works to modern forms of creativity and introspection.
Middle and high school students can enter their poetry by going to tinyurl.com/poetry21. Entries also may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location. The first-prize winner will receive a $50 gift card; the second-prize winner will receive a $25 gift card; and the third-prize winner will receive a $15 gift card.
