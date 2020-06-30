AUBURN — Democrats have filled one more vacancy on their ballot in DeKalb County.
A caucus has selected Martha “Marty” Lemert to run for the District 52 seat in the Indiana House of Representatives.
She joins Kevin Heller, who last week filed to run for the DeKalb County Commissioner-Northeast District seat on the Democratic ticket.
No other Democratic candidates will be placed on the DeKalb County ballot for countywide offices, county Democratic Chair Suzanne Davis said. Tuesday was the deadline for the party to fill its ballot vacancies.
The nomination of Lemert creates a rematch of the 2018 race, when Lemert lost to Republican state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, who received 73% of the votes. Smaltz has held the 52nd District seat in the Indiana House since his first election in 2012.
The 52nd District includes all of DeKalb County, plus the Hamilton area in Steuben County and Huntertown area of Allen County.
Lemert, a Huntertown-area resident, works as an attorney specializing in labor and employment law.
In an interview with our news partner, WANE-TV, Lemert said the state needs a paid-leave law, and the minimum wage should be raised above the federal level.
“I also want to talk about establishing better fairness for Hoosiers. We need a real hate crimes bill that includes LGBTQ citizens,” Lemert told WANE-TV. “We need justice reform, as we can see from all of the protests that have been happening.”
Lemert also said the Legislature needs to work harder on education.
“What this pandemic has shown is how much teachers do,” she said. “My kids are doing remote learning, and this really highlighted how valuable teachers are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.