AUBURN — Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp said he is “doing backflips” over the quality of applicants expected to arrive Saturday to compete for one open position with his department.
“I’m thrilled. I really did not expect to get anywhere near the number of applicants we have,” Harp said. Between 40 and 50 applicants have indicated they will report for testing.
“When this process started, I really was expecting the worst, because hiring for law enforcement has been dismal at best,” Harp said. “Because of everything that’s been happening across the country, it’s been hard to find young people who want to do the job.”
Harp made his report at Tuesday evening’s brief meeting of the Auburn Common Council. He spoke after Councilman Mike Walter made his oft-repeated call for more diversity on the Auburn Police Department.
Harp said the department has heard from a diverse pool of candidates, with women and Spanish speakers in the group. They come from all over the Midwest, including West Virginia, Michigan and Illinois, as well as from throughout Indiana.
“We’re very excited with where we’re at,” Harp said about the hiring process. One factor in the large field of applicants, he said, is that “Auburn is very appealing for people to look at” as a community.
Applicants will begin the hiring process Saturday with physical agility and psychological testing. They will complete a
1 1/2-mile run and 300-meter dash on DeKalb High School’s outdoor track, then return to the police training site in southwest Auburn for a vertical jump, pushups and situps.
The applicants need to meet the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy standards on the physical tests. They must:
• jump vertically at least 13.5 inches;
• complete 24 sit-ups in one minute;
• run 300 meters in 82 seconds;
• complete 21 push-ups; and
• run 1.5 miles within 18 minutes and 56 seconds.
“I want them not to be challenged by those physical standards,” Harp said. “We want people that are physically fit … because it’s so imperative to the job. You’re going to be in situations where you need to be physically fit.”
Later Saturday, applicants will take a psychological test. Those who remain in consideration eventually will be subject to a polygraph, background check and medical assessment.
Harp expects to narrow the candidates to between 3-5 for final interviews with the department’s command officers.
The candidate selected will fill a vacancy created by the recent retirement of Capt. Mark Stump.
