BUTLER — Elizabeth “Beth” Chrisman, a Democrat who has served as an at-large member of Butler’s City Council for just over a year, will seek her first elected term of office when she faces Republican challenger Bill White in the Nov. 5 general election.
The late Larry Moore was elected to the City Council seat four years ago, but died before he was able to complete his term. Scott Lanning was then appointed following Moore’s passing, but resigned after accepting employment with the City of Butler. Chrisman was chosen to replace Lanning.
Chrisman, 63, retired after 16 years as a pharmacy technician.
“I view government as something to help the citizens in the community,” Chrisman said. “I have realized actually being on the Common Council that this is what I really like to do. I want to see people in our area succeed.”
She volunteers at the Butler Community Food Pantry, an experience she enjoys, especially after helping at another food pantry that she described as more of an assembly-line operation.
“I really care about people,” she said. At the food bank, “You actually have conversations with people. You’re up-front with people, you can shake their hands and find out how they’re doing. That’s important. You really need to relate to people on their level with what’s going on in their life.”
Chrisman believes Butler needs to continue its opposition to the Artisan of Pioneer, Ohio, proposal to drill into the Michindoh aquifer and sell water to communities throughout northwest Ohio.
Butler’s biggest needs are completing sewer upgrades, cleaning up the Butler Company property and bringing more housing to the community, she said.
“(People) shouldn’t have flooding in the streets or have water backing up in their basements,” she said. “We’re trying to get funding to be able to take care of (the sewers).
“There’s only like 15 unoccupied spaces other than the lots that have had houses demolished,” Chrisman said. “If you have no place for people to move into, how do you bring more people to Butler?”
She also believes Butler needs to look into ways to use solar power, noting the City Council heard a presentation on the topic earlier this year.
“I want to leave my children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren a better world,” she said.
Chrisman is proud that Butler has adopted an ethics policy for city officials and employees.
Chrisman and her husband, Mark, have three grown sons, William, Zach and Ethan, and three grandchildren, with a fourth due in December.
Chrisman has received an endorsement from United Auto Workers Local 2209.
