ALTONA — A Fort Wayne man was flown from the scene of a single vehicle accident Thursday morning after his truck struck a tree in the 1000 block of West Quincy Street, Altona.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash around 11:19 a.m. as those calling 911 reported the truck to be on fire. Upon arrival officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Garrett Police Department tried to control the fire in the engine compartment of the truck.
A report from the sheriff’s office says William Smith, 43, of Fort Wayne was traveling east on Quincy Street at a very high rate of speed when his 2006 Ford F-150 drifted off the north side of the roadway.
Smith’s vehicle struck a large tree with the front driver’s side bumper, entrapping him in the vehicle. Smith had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Garrett Fire Department.
He was flown from the scene to Parkview Regional Medical Center by Parkview Samaritan where he was listed in stable but critical condition with leg fractures.
Speed and alcohol are suspect to be factors in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Smith’s truck was totaled in the incident.
Also assisting at the scene was the Indiana State Police.
