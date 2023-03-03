St. Martin’s Healthcare is looking forward to expanding its services through the use of a mobile health care clinic, which the organization hopes will be delivered next month.
St. Martin’s Healthcare is a free clinic that serves uninsured residents in DeKalb, Noble, Steuben and LaGrange counties. The clinic is located at 1359 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Since opening in October 2005, it has expanded programs to include vision and mental health counseling in addition to primary medical and dental care supported by volunteer health care providers and staff.
Those who find themselves under-insured with high deductibles and co-pays also may be eligible for care.
St. Martin’s receives no federal or state dollars and is funded solely by grants, foundations, donations, fundraisers and proceeds from the Curiosity Shop.
Explaining the development of the mobile clinic idea, St. Martin’s executive director Tammy Stafford said, “There’s two starts really.
“My dad passed away a couple of years ago and he had a 40-foot motor home that I was having trouble selling. I kept thinking, ‘What are we going to do with this?’” Stafford said, noting her father’s wife was age 90 and did not have any need for it.
“I thought, ‘Well we could gut this and make it a clinic. I wonder if she could donate it?’”
Before any plans were put into action, the motor home sold, Stafford said.
“I was telling a board member at the time about it and she’s like, ‘You know it’s not really such a bad idea to think about.’”
Stafford said the clinic was noticing a common thread in patients who missed their appointments.
“They were missing because of transportation, usually. Eighty percent of the time, when they missed an appointment it was transportation-related — their ride didn’t show up, their car didn’t start, they couldn’t get there for whatever reason,” Stafford said.
Stafford said the clinic began compiling data and at its retreat in January 2022, the board talked at great length about expansion of services, access to care and the best way to do that.
“LaGrange County has no free clinic up there. Steuben County has a free clinic that’s open on Wednesday evenings for a couple of hours, so we thought, ‘OK, if we want to expand to those counties, do we put in satellite clinics or how’s the best way to do it?” Stafford said.
“We decided that was not very cost effective to have a place that maybe you’re only going to use once or twice a week, because you’d have to equip it with everything that you wanted in an office. Then we moved to ‘Well maybe a mobile clinic is a better option.’”
In May of 2022, Stafford, along with the president of the North Carolina Free Clinic Association, visited Mission Mobile Medical, in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“They take used motor homes, Sprinter vans, anything like that, and they flip them like you’d flip a house,” Stafford explained.
“They get them down to the bones on the inside and then they build it back for whatever kind of … medical type equipment you need.”
Stafford said the renovated units may provide services from something simple as going into a community for pregnancy testing to a dental or a medical unit.
“We toured the facility, saw what they did, looked at their business model, and I came home and presented it all to the board. I really was impressed with how they did things,” Stafford said.
She noted the cost of a refurbished unit was a third of the cost of a brand new unit.
“We needed $581,975,” Stafford said.
That includes cost of the motor home, lab equipment, supplies and medicines, she added.
“The unit itself is $340,000, but the whole project to include the medical supplies, medications, lab equipment, vital sign equipment, refrigerator for meds, all those kinds of things, we figured in that budget also transportation — how much it would cost for gas the first year, staffing the first year. We wanted everything to be in that for the first year,” Stafford explained.
“We also built in about $90,000 for future uses of the mobile clinic, like if we want to add dental in the future or some other service, we have some reserve.”
Stafford said St. Martin’s began the process of fundraising last summer. Money has come in in the form of large donations, grants, a portion of the organization’s Holiday Appeal, and the St. Martin’s Circle of Friends Tea fundraiser.
“We have a couple more grants outstanding and a couple more to write, but we’re now to the point where we’re asking for the community’s help,” Stafford said.
So far, $349,000 has been raised.
“We’ve received very positive support from the funders so far, the grants that we’ve written,” she said.
Stafford noted the support the project has received from area community foundations.
“We’ve had the backing of, right now, the DeKalb and Noble County community foundations with community impact grants. We’re hoping to have the support of all four community foundations,” she added.
The renovated unit will feature two exam rooms and probably will be staffed initially by two people — a nurse practitioner and a registered nurse, Stafford said.
“We want to make sure that we’re in each county every week,” Stafford said of the mobile clinic’s presence.
“We want to eventually have an established schedule, but the first six months may be kind of fluid until we figure out exactly where the people are … exactly where they need us to be.”
Reviewing last year’s services, in 2022, St. Martin’s had 6,056 visits, 692 new patients and gave out more than $2 million worth of medications. Of the visits, 1,900 were for dental services, Stafford said.
“All services are no charge to the patient, although they are welcome to make a donation,” she said.
“The people that come to our clinic or the people that are going to use this (mobile unit), they don’t really have any other affordable options. A lot of times, what happens is they either go without care until it’s really bad and they end up in the emergency room with all kinds of complications, or they go to the emergency room for non-emergent needs, things that could be handled at the family doctor, and they can’t afford to pay the emergency room bill anyway, so then that creates an increased health care cost for all of us,” Stafford said.
For more information or to donate toward the mobile clinic, contact Stafford at 357-0077, or visit St. Martin’s website, smhcin.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.