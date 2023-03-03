Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Windy. Snow will end this evening giving way to some clearing late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.