GARRETT — The trial of a Garrett woman who is accused of killing her husband has been rescheduled from February to Sept. 13-17.
Michelle Converset, 49, of the 1100 block of South Franklin Street, was arrested May 29, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. She is charged with murder, a felony, and aggravated battery, Level 3 felony.
Friday, Converset appeared in DeKalb Superior Court I for a pre-trial conference.
Judge Adam Squiller noted Converset’s five-day jury trial had been scheduled to begin Feb. 22. However, the Indiana Supreme Court has ordered that no trials should occur until March 1, Squiller said. The Supreme Court handed down the Order Suspending Jury Trials statewide in December, citing a need for drastic measures as COVID-19 continued to surge.
According to documents filed in DeKalb Superior Court I, Converset admitted striking her husband multiple times in the back with various objects and found him dead in his bed the next morning.
Indiana State Police said that on Sunday, May 24, 2020, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office began a death investigation in the 1100 block of Franklin Street in Garrett. A man identified as David Allen Converset, 51, of Garrett, was found deceased at a residence. An autopsy conducted by the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne revealed evidence suggesting death by other than accidental or natural causes.
As a result of the findings, on May 25, the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office contacted detectives with the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post to assist in the investigation.
State police said that after a thorough investigation, Indiana State Police detectives, with assistance of ISP crime scene investigators, discovered incriminating evidence establishing probable cause for the arrest of David Converset’s wife, Michelle R. Converset, for murder.
According to a police affidavit, Michelle Converset told DeKalb County Coroner Mike Gerber that her husband had fallen days earlier and complained of a headache.
An autopsy showed that Mr. Converset had suffered multiple rib fractures, which caused a collapsed lung and bleeding, and that the injuries were not consistent with a fall, the affidavit said.
Speaking with police on May 26, Mrs. Converset provided information that was not consistent with information she had provided to Gerber two days earlier. She said her husband had fallen at some point during the night and she heard him get back into bed, the affidavit said.
“I told Mrs. Converset that the injuries Mr. Converset had suffered were not consistent with a fall within the home,” Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick said in the affidavit. “She told me she didn’t know what happened.”
After executing a search warrant, police were unable to find an area in the home that would have produced injuries consistent with Mr. Converset’s injuries, the affidavit said.
On May 29, Quick again spoke with Converset, who changed her statement several times, then admitted getting into a physical altercation with her husband in the evening hours of May 23, the affidavit said. The altercation became physical after he spoke with her harshly and used a vulgarity, Quick said in the affidavit.
“She told me that she went at Mr. Converset and kicked him in the chest, knocking him over. She told me that she pushed him, and he fell into a chair and the edge of the wall. She told me that he was intoxicated, and he passed out in his bedroom,” Quick said.
Converset told Quick that approximately an hour later, she returned to her husband’s bedroom where he was sleeping.
“She admitted to striking Mr. Converset multiple times in the back with various objects. She later found Mr. Converset deceased in his bed the next morning,” Quick said.
On May 29, Indiana State Police crime scene investigators returned to the home and found items consistent with what Converset had described using to strike her husband. The items were collected as evidence, Quick said
After her arrest, Converset was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where she was held without eligibility for release on bond prior to an initial hearing.
The court set bail in the amount of $100,000, and as a condition of bail, within 24 hours of being released, Converset was to report to DeKalb County Community Corrections, which would place her on electronically monitored home detention.
Court records show a surety bond was posted and Community Corrections has filed monthly progress reports since that time.
Converset is scheduled to appear for a final pre-trial conference June 29 at 10 a.m.
