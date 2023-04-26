AUBURN — Two pieces of the forthcoming Auburn Crossings development received variances from the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday.
They were part of a full agenda for the BZA.
Panda Restaurant Group Inc. of Rosemead, California was granted a variance that would allow it to install a driveway along Cindy Street within 100 feet of Veritas Drive.
Cindy Street is classified as a local street in the city’s thoroughfare plan. Panda Express will be located on the west side of Veritas Drive — across the road from Taco Bell — in the new Auburn Crossings subdivision. The driveway along Cindy Street will be approximately 28 feet from its intersection with Veritas Drive.
Verizon, another business that will locate in Auburn Crossings, was granted a variance to reduce the minimum side yard setback requirement from 20 feet to 10 feet.
In a staff report to the BZA, Auburn’s Department of Building, Planning and Development indicated Verizon would be located on a narrow lot that would be unbuildable without the variance.
A drive in front of the building will allow two-way traffic flow and several parking spaces for the business.
The BPD gave favorable recommendations to those requests. BZA members Mary Hohler, Pete Kempf, Don Myers, Dave Schlemmer and Tom Smith voted to grant the variances.
ACRES Land Trust was granted permission to erect signage at entry points to Greenhurst Commons at Madison Street and Morningstar Road.
The city’s unified development ordinance stipulates one sign at the main entrance.
“The public has said they want multiple entrances and we want to provide them,” ACRES executive director Jason Kissel told the BZA Tuesday.
There was discussion about parking issues at both Madison Street and Morningstar Road.
Kempf noted there is no parking available at Morningstar Road.
Madison Street, Myers noted, has very limited parking.
Madison Street resident Ted Hansen said there is a “constant flow of traffic” on the street, with people parked, blocking his driveway and a fire hydrant.
BZA members pondered requesting additional signage at Madison and Morningstar to encourage people to use the main parking area.
Kissel was agreeable to the additional sign regarding parking. That request was approved 5-0.
In other business, the BZA granted a setback request from Robert Wacker to construct a storage building 640 N. Indiana Ave. Wacker was requesting a variance that would allow a 60-foot setback instead of 100 feet.
The BZA also approved a sign variance request from owners of the new McIntyre Place. Located at 116 S. Jackson St., the business will have signage on top of the awning, as well as a projected, illuminated sign at a 45-degree angle at the corner of Jackson and 8th streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.