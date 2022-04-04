AUBURN — After nine months of discussion and two commissioners meetings, the DeKalb County Commissioners have a plan to spend the county’s $8,4300,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars.
After an hour of discussion Monday, commissioners pared down a list of 24 projects presented by the ARPA committee to six with a reserve of $2,227,733 — which can be used for other projects within the county.
Commission chair William Hartman opened the discussion, giving Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson the opportunity to share their thoughts on how the money should be spent.
“My main concern is the expense of the highway department and we don’t know what that is,” Sanderson said, opening his comments. “I am hesitant to put any dollar amounts on anything until we get a price tag on that project.”
After selling its Ensley Avenue property to the City of Auburn, the county is locked into having to move the highway department by 2024. The county has purchased the current property owned by Henderson Construction on U.S. 6, east of Waterloo, for the highway department. Commissioners are currently working with an architectural firm to get the basic design of the buildings at the U.S. 6 location, with no exact dollar amount of the project at this point.
Commissioners estimate the project is currently going to cost $6.7 million.
Watson and Hartman both agreed with Sanderson that the highway garage is the top priority for funding.
Hartman said if original plans to move the highway department two years ago wouldn’t have hit a snag, the project would have come in at $4.5 million. Now, the county is using $4.1 million of its ARPA funds to make up the difference it needs to renovate the Henderson Construction property and build the needed buildings.
“We have 18 months to get out of the Ensley Avenue facility. We don’t have a choice,” Hartman said.
Sanderson and Hartman both said their second concern was the jail infrastructure, which would extend Potter Drive 1,458 feet north of DeKalb County Community Corrections. The extension would include all of the needed infrastructure for the proposed new jail.
It was this issue that was a topic for much discussion because all three commissioners couldn’t agree on the exact priority of the infrastructure work, with the potential for a new jail being at least six years away.
“I am less concerned about infrastructure for the jail, because we aren’t going to be able to build it for six years,” Watson said. “It makes no sense to leave infrastructure in the ground we aren’t going to use.”
Watson said the long-term development of that area by the City of Auburn and Parkview Hospital could lead to cost-sharing opportunities for the county when it comes to infrastructure work in the area.
He suggested potentially shifting some of the money to fixing some of the issues at the jail.
In the end, the final plan was approved without the funding for the infrastructure work or without any money for renovations at the jail.
“You have to look at what is sensible for the jail,” Watson said.
All three commissioners agreed the committee could revisit the needs of the jail when they decide on how to use the money that is in reserve.
One issue in Watson’s proposal, which was met with no approval by Hartman or Sanderson, was $2 million for broadband investment within the county.
Watson said this is something that is desperately needed to serve the residents of DeKalb County. The $2 million, which was in the original proposal, wasn’t included in the final approved proposal.
Two other issues which drew much conversation were funding for local volunteer fire departments and money for Sunny Meadows.
Sanderson proposed giving $75,000 to each of the county’s volunteer fire departments, which could be used however they see fit. The original ARPA Committee plan called for each department to receive $35,000 in general funding and monies to replace a portion of each of the department’s fire radios.
The discussion on the issue came when Hamilton Town Manager Brent Shull spoke about his town’s department — which serves DeKalb County to C.R. 24 — who was left off the list for funding.
He suggested maybe giving the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department a portion of the funding and not the entire $75,000 as it serves both DeKalb and Steuben counties.
The commissioners agreed and decided to give the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department $37,500.
In doing so, the board decided to give LaOtto Volunteer Fire Department and Ashley Fire Department the same amount. LaOtto serves Noble and DeKalb counties and Ashley serves DeKalb and Steuben counties.
Fire departments receiving the full $75,000 include: Garrett, Butler, Waterloo, Jackson Township, Corunna, Spencerville and Concord Township. Those receiving $37,500 were Ashley, Hamilton and LaOtto.
The needs of Sunny Meadows county home drew lots of comment both from those in attendance and the board. The final proposal cut the funding proposed for Sunny Meadows county home from $1 million to $150,000.
“Everyone knows I am a big advocate for Sunny Meadows,” said Leta Hullinger, county recorder. “I appreciate everything the commissioners have done for the residents. It has been hidden for so long.”
She said maybe the commissioners should look at its funding of the county home and maybe consider giving less to the DeKalb County Humane Society, shifting some of its county proportioned monies to Sunny Meadows.
She asked the simple question, “Are animals in this county worth more than the people of Sunny Meadows?”
All three commissioners agreed more funding needs to be put forth for the facility and its residents.
“Maybe we should consider moving some of the money we support the humane society with to Sunny Meadows,” Hartman said.
The final plan, which gained approval from all three commissioners, was put forth by Sanderson. The final approved plan included:
• DeKalb County Highway Department new construction — $4.1 million;
• DeKalb County Highway Department budget shortfall — $900,000 — money taken from department’s budget for purchase of property for new department;
• Volunteer fire department funding — $637,500;
• Sunny Meadows County Home — $150,000;
• Cisco phone completion and network switch replacement for county — $78,000;
• Spillman server upgrade (county law enforcement) — $88,000; and
• Reserve funds — $2,227,733.
Dollars already spoken for and pre-approved by the commissioners include:
• Ashley/Steuben/DeKalb sewer and water feasibility study — $21,667;
• Conditional trail grant match funding and engineering fees — $177,500;
• Audio visual equipment for Commissioners Courtroom — $39,600; and
• Health department flu vaccine for 2022 — $10,000.
The ARPA committee will now reconvene to present a plan for the reserve funds, which will be brought back to the commissioners at a later date. Appropriations for the funding of the approved plan will be up to the DeKalb County Council.
