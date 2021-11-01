AUBURN — After months of preparation, city leaders are ready to present their vision for the future of Auburn during the presentation of Auburn 2040, a planning document for the future.
The Auburn Building, Planning and Development Department and the Auburn Plan Commission will be hosting an open house on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the city council chambers at 206 E. 9th St. City administration is inviting the public to the open house to learn about the vision for the future.
The Auburn 2040 planning team began its work in March 2020 right at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Amy Schweitzer, department of building, planning and development administrator, said COVID definitely had an impact on completing the master plan.
With the ability to not meet in person, the city gained the opinions of its residents through an online survey. An additional planning meeting was held in 2021 to finalize the plan.
“We have made great progress with the plan recently,” she said. “We got some great feedback, with high numbers.”
Schweitzer said having everyone at home during the stay-at-home order helped boost the numbers of people replying to the online survey.
Key wants and needs identified through public surveys and other engagements outlined several improvements that are currently underway in the city. Those improvements included:
• expanding and improving sidewalks;
• continuation of downtown improvements and investment;
• support for community events such as the farmers market;
• preserve and increase recreational amenities and trails;
• expand housing options;
• re-imagine commercial gateways and corridors; and
• enhance dining, arts and entertainment options.
The Auburn 2040 plan is the first comprehensive plan the city has embarked on in the last 30 years.
Schweitzer said the city’s last master plan dated back to 1987.
“We were more than a little overdue, which makes it even more important,” she said.
Schweitzer said a lot of what comes across her desk is geographically out of date with the footprint of the 1987 plan.
“The city has grown further than what the plan was designed for,” she said.
Thursday’s open house will feature various displays of proposed goals and policies for future growth, development, and redevelopment. Future land use maps and thoroughfare plan maps will also be available for citizens to peruse. Other topics to be discussed include:
• how policies may be implemented through housing;
• innovative ways to think about parking;
• utilizing Cedar Creek;
• redevelopment of West 7th Street; and
• development of C.R. 11A interchange.
The city’s goals are broken down into seven categories: land use, arts and parks, downtown, transportation, local government and services, economic development and housing. Results in those categories highlighted the public’s choices for changes/improvements to the community.
In the land use category, 43% of those surveyed said they would like to see an increase and enhancement in food options. A key theme that emerged from the public engagement is a preference for development which emphasizes pedestrian-oriented design, quality landscape and limited or rear/side parking.
Schweitzer said the results of this category surprised her. Food was also a number one priority in the quality of place section of the survey as residents wanted to see the growth of the farmers market.
“Like many concerns/issues addressed in Auburn 2040, addressing access to food will take the collaboration of many — from the local government, to non-profits, to private developers and more,” she said.
Forty-two percent of those surveyed also asked for increased recreational options within the community. Those who replied were passionate about improving the quality of parks and diversity of recreational amenities, especially trails.
Looking at downtown, 33% said the city needs a continued effort to beautify and redevelop downtown and, while doing so, 43% said parking issues need to be addressed. The city is currently exploring options for additional parking downtown.
“I was surprised the community strongly emphasized maintaining and improving what already exists in Auburn, as opposed to seeing new growth,” Schweitzer said.
In housing, the master plan said as home prices continue to rise, the city needs to incorporate a variety of housing types and densities that are affordable. Fifty-two percent of those surveyed stressed there is a need for future housing stock.
Transportation issues revolved around the walk-ability of the city and expansion of sidewalks. The city has already implemented a sidewalk replacement plan allowing residents to take advantage of discounts through the city if they replace the sidewalk in front of their residence. The city is also looking at revitalizing its downtown in 2022, including the installation of new sidewalks.
Schweitzer said her office hears a lot about the walkability of the community including trails and sidewalks.
“I can personally say, I’m an advocate for that type of development, but wondered if the public shared that sentiment,” she said. Sometimes plan commission has struggled in requiring “a sidewalk to nowhere,” but the data from the survey is completely in support of pedestrian facilities — even if there is not connectivity to other trails/sidewalks immediately.
The complete master plan can be found online at auburn2040.com.
