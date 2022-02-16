WATERLOO — DeKalb High School will host the DeKalb Choir Festival Saturday, welcoming choirs from schools across the state.
The all-day event will begin with the first choir performance at 8 a.m. and end with a 10:30 p.m. awards ceremony.
“We offer contests for show choirs, concert choirs and solo competition,” said DeKalb High School director of choirs Joshua Doubblestein.
Choirs will perform in the high school auditorium while solo competitions will take place in the school media center.
Doubblestein said performers from Eastside, Garrett, Lakeland, East Noble, Columbia City, Bishop Dwenger, Northridge, Huntington North, Northrop, Avon, Woodlan, Norwell, South Side, and New Castle high schools will compete in Saturday’s choir festival.
Due to COVID-19, last year’s festival was presented in a hybrid format. Some choirs came in during the day, performed and then left, while other schools submitted videos of their performances, Doubblestein said.
“We’re excited to be back to normalcy this year. And the kids are real excited about that too,” Doubblestein added.
Food vendors Gump’s Barbecue, Monterrico Food Truck, King Arthur’s Food Truck, Fresh Baked Bakery and 9th Street Brew Coffee House will be on hand, serving from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Admission to the event is $10. Children 12 and under will be admitted for free. Proceeds from the event will go to benefit the school’s choral program.
DeKalb Middle School’s show choir, Midpoint, and DeKalb High School’s show choir, Classic Connection, will perform in exhibition. Midpoint will perform at 5:35 p.m. and Classic Connection will take the stage at 9:45 p.m.
Classic Connection’s program is entitled “Break Free.”
“It’s a story about finding the light inside of yourselves and breaking free out of darkness and sharing the light and the joy that you have with others,” Doubblestein said of the program.
“We have music from Michael Buble all the way to popular Broadway hits from musicals such as ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘The Wiz.’”
Classic Connection is made up of 28 singers and dancers, accompanied by a crew of eight students and a seven-member band, including two students.
“The kids have worked really hard. We’re very happy and excited about their accomplishments and the energy they have going into this season, and we’re only half way through, so we’re very excited to see where we end up at the end of the year. This is such a great group of students that are hard workers and bring a smile on their face to every single rehearsal that they come to,” Doubblestein said.
