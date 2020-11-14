Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
4:30 p.m. — Waterloo Plan Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6:30 p.m. — Hamilton Community Schools board public session, 903 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5 p.m. — Auburn Tax Phase-In Committee, council chambers, City Hall, to discuss a potential tax phase-in for Auburn Gear.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, DeKalb High School cafeteria, C.R. 427, Waterloo. Enter door 24. Due to the current COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the public will be invited to attend this meeting virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207. A
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, C.R. 68.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, Auburn.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board strategic planning work session, Alan C. Middleton Administration Center, East Warfield Street, Garrett.
Friday
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board. Pursuant to Executive Orders 20-04 and 20-09 issued by Eric J. Holcomb, Governor of the State of Indiana, the board will conduct its meetings electronically until such time as the governor declares that the public health emergency resulting from the COVID-19 virus has ended. Members of the public and the media may join the virtual meetings from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/438519637 or by telephone (audio only) by dialing +1 (872) 240-3212, Access Code 438-519-637. The GoToMeeting app may be downloaded at https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/749501349.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.