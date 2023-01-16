Extension ladder in road blamed in crash

AUBURN — Two men escaped without injury following a rollover crash on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.
Indiana State Police say an extension ladder is to blame for the crash that occurred near the 326 mile-marker.
The accident — which completely blocked northbound traffic for nearly two hours — occurred just north of the C.R. 11A exit.
According to a news release, ISP Master Trooper James Bailey’s preliminary investigation determined that Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was driving a 2003 Isuzu dump truck north in the right lane. State police said an eight-foot extension ladder was laying in the roadway ahead of Bluhm’s vehicle.
Police said Bluhm attempted evasive action to avoid hitting the ladder, but his truck’s right front tire struck the ladder, lifting the right side of the truck off the ground. The load of limestone in the dump truck shifted, which contributed to the force and momentum that overturned the truck onto its passenger side.
Police said Bluhm and his passenger, Christopher Lewis, 25, of LaGrange, were properly restrained in the truck at the time of the crash. They were assisted from the wreckage by first responders.
Crews from Parker’s Wrecker Service worked to remove the vehicle and debris from the interstate. Traffic was restored around 11:30 a.m.
“This crash is a prime example of the need for motorists to always ensure that items such as extension ladders, whether on rooftop racks or in cargo beds, are always properly secured during transport,” state police said.
“This crash was preventable — had that extension ladder been transported securely — and unnecessarily resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage, delayed commerce and easily could have resulted in personal injury or loss of life.”
Trooper Bailey was assisted by multiple troopers from the Fort Wayne Post, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Garrett Police Department, Parkview EMS, Auburn Fire Department and Parker’s Wrecker Service.
