AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library has announced these activities for the week of July 3-8.
The main library is located at 603 S. Jackson St. The genealogy center is at 700 S. Jackson St. The teen library is at 705 S. Jackson St.
Monday
Noon-3 p.m. — Virtual Reality Mondays, main library.
4-5 p.m. — Sit, Stay, Relax: Therapy Dog Visit, teen library.
Wednesday
10:45-11:15 a.m. — Family story time, library park.
4-6 p.m. — Watch Party: Big Hero 6, teen library.
Thursday
10-11 a.m. — Thursdays Together, library park.
4:30-6:45 p.m. — Knifty Knitters, main library.
6-7 p.m. — Brews+Books, Auburn Brewing Company.
Friday
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. — E-fingerprinting services, main library.
10-10:30 a.m. — Babies & Books, main library.
3-6 p.m. — Watch Party: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, teen library.
4-4:45 p.m. — LEGO Club: All Together Now, main library.
Saturday, July 8
9-11 a.m. — Document shredding, library parking lot.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Friends of Eckhart Public Library book and media sale, Willennar Administrative Annex.
10:30-11:15 a.m. — Dog Tales, main library.
