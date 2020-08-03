AUBURN — One driver suffered an injury in a collision Saturday at 10:29 a.m. at Indiana Avenue and 9th Street, the Auburn Police Department reported.
Elizabeth J. Black, 47, of Butler, complained of pain in her right arm and midsection but declined medical treatment at the scene, a police report said.
According to the report, Taylor N. Olson, 25, of Garrett, told police she was driving a 2014 Dodge Avenger westbound on 9th and stopped at Indiana. She saw Black approaching from the north, but incorrectly thought Black also had a stop sign at the intersection. When Olson entered the intersection, Black’s 2005 Chevrolet Uplander struck the passenger side of Olson’s vehicle.
Both vehicles then hit the front of a 2009 Saturn Outlook driven by Andrea K. Allman, 27, of Auburn, who was stopped, facing eastbound on 9th Street.
Police estimated combined damage of $10,000 to $25,000 to the three vehicles.
