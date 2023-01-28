AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced nine people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday and Wednesday.
Ame Renee Phillips of the 15000 block of Wesley Chapel Road, Churubusco, was sentenced to 910 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. She received credit for one day served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Brandon J. Jackson of the 600 block of West Franklin Street, Elkhart, was sentenced to 910 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Amy Bolen of the 1300 block of Garden Street, Kendallville, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for theft, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Brittany Martine Fry of the 2000 block of Fairway Drive, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days.
Kagan Christopher Likes of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for four days served in jail while the case was pending.
Erich J. Heidenreich of Marshall, Michigan, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 361 days. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Desrea D. Brown of the 400 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending. She was placed on probation for 358 days and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Amanda J. Faulkner of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, received a 180-day suspended sentence for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for 365 days and her driving license was suspended for 120 days.
Travis Lee Knapp of the 5900 block of C.R. 427, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 361 days and his driving license was suspended for 180 days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.