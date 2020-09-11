AUBURN — The DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District and Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control are offering a free rain barrel workshop on Oct. 10, beginning at 10 a.m.
The workshop will be held at the Auburn Stormwater Pollution Control facility at 2010 Wayne St. at the south edge of the city. Masks are required, and social distancing will be observed.
In the hands-on workshop, participants will learn how to construct a rain barrel and then build one. Barrels will be provided, as well as the correct power tools and mechanical fittings. Each participant will leave the workshop with a fully functioning rain barrel.
The workshop is free to the public, but space is limited and registration is required. People may call the DeKalb County Soil & Water Conservation District at 925-5620, ext. 3, to reserve a spot.
