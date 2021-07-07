FORT WAYNE — The annual Science Central egg drop during the Three Rivers Festival is right around the corner and there is still time to register.
The event, presented by Design Collaborative, is Sunday at Science Central. Those participating are asked to design a contraption to protect an egg as it is dropped from the roof of Science Central.
Those wishing to participate must preregister by Saturday, by visiting Science Central’s website sciencecentral.org/events/partner-events/egg-drop.html. There is no fee to participate in the event, which is open to all ages. Registration the day of the event will begin at 12:30 p.m., with the event beginning at 1 p.m.
The official egg drop rules, which contain parameters that all submissions must adhere to, are on Science Central’s website sciencecentral.org/images/Egg_Drop/2021_Egg_Drop_Rules.pdf.
At the conclusion of the event, prizes will be awarded in several categories. A grand prize will be handed out in each age group to the contestant whose contraption successfully protected their egg. In case of a tie, the contestant with the lightest-weight contraption will be named the winner. Other prizes include: most creative, most scientific, most devastating crash and most devastating crash to survive.
Spectators are welcome at the event.
