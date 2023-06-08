Conflict management is how we handle disagreements.
There are typically five ways that we respond to conflict. 1. Avoiding; 2. Accommodating; 3. Collaborating; 4. Compromising and 5. Competing.
The strategy of avoiding as a way to handle conflict requires no effort for resolution. If either party walks away or dodges the issue, this could potentially increase the likelihood of the conflict becoming an even greater issue.
If either party is accommodating, then they are most probably having to sacrifice their own position for the other party. According to research, being accommodating could prove to be problematic if one is keeping score on how often the other gives in.
A collaborative style of conflict management requires both of the parties to work together to find a solution that is acceptable for each. Communicating clearly and cooperation are keys for success in this style of resolving conflict.
Competing by definition is to strive to gain or win something by defeating or establishing superiority over others who are trying to do the same. The total opposite of being accommodating in conflict resolution. Competing is also a big issue in co-parenting and should not have a place in not only how couples are co-parenting, but also how they resolve conflict in their co-parenting.
For compromising as a style to resolve conflict, both parties have to make concessions, again giving up some aspects of their position, with communication being key in the success of reaching a compromise.
All five of these conflict management strategies requires good listening skills.
In an article written by Eugene Raudsepp, he writes, “to sharpen listening skills, you need patience and practice.” To help become a better listener, he offers these suggestions. 1. Resist temptation to monopolize conversation; 2. Avoid judging the speaker too soon; 3. Don’t fake attention; 4. Listen for ideas as well as facts; 5. Be alert to non-verbal clues or body language and, 6. Use the speed of thought productively.
These are very helpful tools for understanding and resolving conflict, and the most important skill in resolving a conflict is actively listening to the other.
With communication being the number one break down in a co-parenting relationship, this is going to be challenging but necessary for continuing the process of change in a less than respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship.
It is never too late to sharpen listening skills and, as Raudsepp says, “you need patience and practice.”
Why not start practicing today? Effort is effort no matter how small, and change is change, no matter how small.
I hope you all have a great week.
