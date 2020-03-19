Starting Thursday, the lobbies of all Horizon Bank locations throughout Indiana and Michigan will be open by appointment only, the banking company said.
Those banks’ drive-up, ATM, and Live Video Banking facilities will remain open, and hours of operation will remain unchanged. All offices and departments will be staffed and available to assist customers by telephone.
In northeast Indiana, Horizon Bank operates branches in Auburn, Avilla, Columbia City, Garrett, Howe, Kendallville, LaGrange, Topeka and Waterloo, with two branches in Fort Wayne.
“At Horizon, there is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers, employees and communities we serve. We have announced the temporary measure of having our lobbies open by appointment only to do all that we can to ensure a safe environment while serving the financial needs of our customers and community,” said a spokesman for Horizon Bank.
Customers can call to schedule an appointment during normal business hours. Horizon is encouraging customers to bank from home.
