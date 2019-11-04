AUBURN — A power outage Sunday morning affected the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., and nine nearby homes on Highland Drive and Dewey Street, said Chris Schweitzer, superintendent of the Auburn Electric utility.
The utility said a squirrel caused a riser fuse and a line fuse to blow. The outage began at 7:49 a.m. Full power was restored at 9:15 a.m.
