AUBURN — As a library patron, Dorotha B. “Dorothy” Schrader relied on Eckhart Public Library’s delivery services.
Now, her legacy gift to the library will help continue and improve those services, with the purchase of a new van that made its first deliveries Friday.
Deliveries have become even more important during the pandemic, and they are available weekly to any library patron.
Schrader, who died Nov. 28, 2016, at the age of 89, left the library as the main beneficiary of her will.
The library used part of her gift to complete its renovation and restoration following a 2017 arson fire. The balance of her bequest will grow in an endowment for books, maintenance and emergencies.
“The community continues to benefit from Dorothy’s generosity,” library Director Janelle Graber said. “Using funds from the Schrader trust for a new delivery van feels like coming full circle, knowing that she valued the library’s delivery of reading materials so much that it was part of the reason behind her gift.”
Schrader worked at DeKalb Financial Credit Union for 28 years, retiring in 1989. She inherited some land from her farming family, but her frugality proved key to the legacy she left for the library.
In addition to making deliveries, the new van will be used by staff members traveling to professional development or outreach opportunities.
The library’s current van was purchased in 1999, and although it still will be used by the library, it lacks many of the safety and comfort options and the fuel efficiency of the new vehicle, a 2021 Ford Transit Connect.
John Mohr and Ben Davis Ford worked with the library to find the right vehicle at a reduced cost for its needs, the library staff said. Diskey Signs will provide signage to identify the van as part of the Eckhart Mobile Outreach Service.
In addition to reading and audiovisual materials, the library has available memory kits and programming materials for people impacted by dementia and memory loss issues. Non-traditional items in the “Library of Things” also circulate, including wi-fi hotspots.
To learn more about available library services, visit epl.lib.in.us or call 925-2414.
