FORT WAYNE — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Columbia City, said Wednesday that five students from Indiana's Third Congressional District have accepted appointments to the U.S. Service Academies' Class of 2025.
William Luker and Sarah Platt, both of DeKalb County, and Isaac Coohon, Colby Fleming and William Schneider, all of Allen County, have accepted appointments.
“These five young Hoosiers have already displayed remarkable leadership ability, hard work and most of all, patriotism," Banks said. "Over the next four years, they’ll undergo a rigorous and uplifting education, and for the five years after that, they’ll serve America in uniform.
"I commend their eagerness to serve, and wish Isaac Coohon, Colby Fleming, William Luker, Sarah Platt and William Schneider the best as they head down the path toward what will surely be challenging and fulfilling careers in the United States military.”
Luker, an Eastside graduate, will attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.
“Luker’s strong work ethic is evident in every endeavor he undertakes, and he hopes the USMA will provide him another opportunity to work earnestly toward excellence,” said a news release from Banks’ office.
Platt, a DeKalb graduate, also will attend the U.S. Military Academy.
“Platt, who graduated 10th in her class, was an exemplary student, athlete and musician at DeKalb. Platt strives for excellence in whatever she does, and she plans to apply that same level of dedication as she pursues her education at the USMA,” Banks’ office said.
Coohon, a graduate of Leo High School, will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Fleming, a Homestead High School graduate, will attend the U.S. Military Academy this summer after finishing his first year at the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
Schneider, a Carroll High School graduate, will attend the U.S. Naval Academy.
