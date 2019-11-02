WATERLOO — Casey’s General Store is hosting a round-up promotion through Nov. 15. to raise funds and awareness for Hope For The Warriors, a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for veterans, service members and military families.
Patrons of the more than 2,100 Casey’s General Stores across 16 states are invited to support Hope For The Warriors by rounding up their purchases to support military families and veterans.
The local Casey’s store is at the intersection of U.S. 6 and S.R. 427 in downtown Waterloo.
“We are honored to support organizations like Hope For The Warriors that provide important services to those who have served our country. We applaud our team members and guests who embrace this campaign as a way to give back and help Hope For The Warriors provide programs that assist veterans and military families in our local communities,” said Jay Soupene, senior vice president of operations for Casey’s General Stores.
In eight years, Casey’s General Stores has raised more than $4 million benefiting Hope For The Warriors’ programs that focus on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation, and transition services.
“Military families are seeking our services more than ever before, as the effects of combat may not fully realize until years after returning home,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO/president of the nonprofit organization. “Each year, we’re honored to work with Casey’s, a company that understands the sacrifices made by military members and their families. They understand it takes community and a continued effort to lift up the warriors who have served and still serve our country.”
Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit dedicated to restoring a sense of self, family and hope for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families. Since its inception, Hope For The Warriors has served over 23,200 people through a variety of support programs focused on clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition. One of the nonprofit’s first programs, Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships, has awarded more than 135 scholarships to caregivers and families of the fallen. In addition, Run For The Warriors has captured the hearts of more than 25,500 people since 2010.
