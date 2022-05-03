AUBURN — DeKalb County Republican voters selected incumbent Sheila Stonebraker as their candidate for DeKalb County Assessor.
Stonebraker is seeking a fifth four-year term in the office and secured the Republican nomination by a comfortable margin, with 2,921 votes (60.73%) to challenger Troy Myers’ 1,889 (39.27%).
On the campaign trail, Stonebraker said if re-elected, her goal is to continue to improve assessment quality while meeting deadlines for on-time tax billing, so that the functions of local government in DeKalb County can continue without interruption.
“Good management, dedication to public service, education and personal contact with the taxpayer will continue,” she said during her campaign prior to Tuesday’s primary.
“I’m ecstatic,” Stonebraker said of her victory Tuesday night. “That’s pretty exciting. That’s great news.”
A member of the DeKalb County Republican Women, Stonebraker is a lifelong resident of DeKalb County and was raised in Richland township on her family’s farm. Before being elected for four terms to the position of assessor, she served as a deputy assessor and then chief deputy assessor.
