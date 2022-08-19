Two taken to hospitals following crash

AUBURN — Two Fort Wayne residents were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the 322 mile marker around 4:25 p.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
Frances M. Craig, 77, complained of neck pain. Mitchell E. Dixon, 31, complained of chest pain. They were transported by EMS to area hospitals.
Police said Craig was traveling north in a 2013 Buick Verano on the interstate and attempted to make a U-turn at a crossover. According to a police report, Craig failed to yield the right-of-way to Dixon's 2001 Chevrolet Prizm, which was traveling south on the interstate.
Dixon's vehicle struck the passenger side of Craig's vehicle. Police said Craig's vehicle spun into the cable barriers and came to rest facing north in the median. Dixon's vehicle spun 180 degrees and came to rest facing north in the southbound berm.
Both vehicles were total losses.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
