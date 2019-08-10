Fourteen sentenced in court hearings
AUBURN — Fourteen people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Senior Judge Michael Rush imposed these sentences Monday:
Terry W. Bailey Jr. of the 200 block of West Orange Street, Wolcottville, was sentenced to 18 months in jail, all suspended except 100 days and with credit for time served, for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 445 days.
Dustin M. Mason of the 6900 block of C.R. 35, Auburn, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except eight days, and fined $200 for reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rick Radler of the 1500 block of Fort Park Boulevard, Lincoln Park, Michigan, was sentenced to 60 days, all suspended except for time served, and fined $100 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Henry of the 1300 block of South Jackson Street, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except time served, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 1 1/2 years and was fined $100.
Senior Judge George E. Brown imposed these sentences Wednesday and Thursday:
Austin Gilbert of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was sentenced to 84 days of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 84 days of incarceration and fined $1 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.
Chase Miller of the 100 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was sentenced to 160 days in jail, all suspended except four days, and fined $100 for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tiffany Isham of the 400 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days, which may be served on community corrections, and fined $50 for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Quinton Hanes of the 500 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, received a 60-day suspended sentence and was fined $150 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Keziah Lehman of the 3400 block of C.R. 18, Waterloo, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. She was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days, with credit for time already suspended.
Teresa Bolen, also known as Teresa Ailiff, of the 6200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $50 for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Juston Fike of the 6800 block of Hopewell Road, Avilla, was sentenced to time served and fined $100 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Mikayla Hughes of the 400 block of Townline Road, Ligonier, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $50 for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Scott Shirk of the 900 block of Baer Pass, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except six days and with credit for time served, for possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors. He received one year of probation and was fined $50 on each count.
Dustin Williford of the 900 block of Ontario Lane, Auburn, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for time served since June 5, and fined $50 for failure to appear, a Level 6 felony.
