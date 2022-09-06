ASHLEY — A short stretch of roadway, no more than half-a-mile in length, will carry on the legacy of a man that meant so much to the town of Ashley.
Under sunny skies Saturday, representatives from the Town of Ashley joined Clerk-Treasurer Karen McEntarfer and her family for a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, officially honoring Randy McEntarfer, a husband, father and grandfather.
The newly-paved stretch of roadway leading to Brightmark on the town’s east side will officially be known as McEntarfer Drive. Randy McEntarfer, who passed away Feb. 21, 2016, was an instrumental figure in the community, serving many roles. He was a member of the Ashley Town Board for 20 years, serving as president for 12.
“It is not without irony that this is called McEntarfer Drive, and not a street or road,” said Nicolas McEntarfer, Randy’s son in a letter he prepared for the occasion, which was read by Ashley Town Council President Mike Hasselman. “Because few people are as driven as Randy was, while he left us way too soon, he did not waste the time that he had here.
“From one thing to the next, he tirelessly sought out that next great accomplishment. Let this street dedication stand not only in remembrance of this beloved man, Randy McEntarfer, but as inspiration for all of us and future generations as well to come together and help uplift those around them.” Nicolas’ letter continued.
Randy and Karen’s daughter, Jayme Lewis, and her family were also in attendance at Saturday’s street dedication.
Hasselman said Randy had a vision for the town. He was remembered for always having a smile on his face.
“I was lucky enough to be on council with him. We miss him every day,” Hasselman said.
Hasselman said as a member of the council, they relied on Randy for his knowledge of the town’s codes and ordinances.
“We never had to look them up because Randy knew them all,” Hasselman said.
Hasselman said thanks also goes to Karen, who has seen completion of the road through and is instrumental in the town’s continued growth.
The roadway was paid for through $1 million in Community Crossing Grant funding.
Sandra Tamez, community development planner for Region 3-A, said after the dedication, “Region 3-A was glad to assist the Town of Ashley in getting funding for their water and sewer expansion. The development of infrastructure on the east side of the interstate will allow for continued growth and expansion for the town. This project showcases the opportunity for economic growth for Ashley as well as northeast Indiana.”
Nicolas’ letter said his dad wore many hats.
“As a father, coach, supervisor, and local leader, he mastered the art of inspiring people to come together in the pursuit of something great, something they could be proud of something that was ultimately going to equal more than the sum of its parts,” Nicolas said. “From leading sandlots full of kids into teams with undefeated seasons and championship wins, to seeking out new businesses and helping to create jobs here in Ashley.
“More than credit or trophies, Randy loved to help and inspire the people around him. His heart was dedicated to not only maintaining this small town community that he loved, but as the town planner, he was constantly searching for new ways to improve it.”
