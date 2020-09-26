WATERLOO — DeKalb High School senior government students will be hosting a school board town hall event on Tuesday in the school auditorium.
Attendance will be limited to school board candidates, DeKalb High School government students and school personnel.
The event will be livestreamed by the Baron Television production team on the Auburn Essential Services community network cable channel 22 for current AES subscribers and streamed live for community viewing on the AES live page by navigating to auburnessentialservices.net and clicking on “watch YCN” beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Government students have been engaging in classroom lessons surrounding the election process, and all questions posed to the school board candidates have been created by high school seniors. Students will have the opportunity to ask their questions at the live event moderated by social studies teacher and speech coach Andy Comfort.
Through Indiana state government education standards, the town hall event provides a relevant, real-world learning opportunity connected to the school’s mission for each student to achieve success as a productive citizen in a global society, school officials said in a news release.
Questions regarding the town hall event can be directed to Principal Marcus Wagner at mwagner@dekalbcentral.net or instructional coach Andrew Bigelow at abigelow@dekalbcentral.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.