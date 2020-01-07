Officers arrest 28
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 28 people from Dec. 30 through Jan. 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kenneth Sapp, 64, of the 100 block of East Webster Street, Ashley, was arrested Dec. 30 at 7:58 a.m. by the Ashley Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Brewster, 25, of the 800 block of Denzil Drive, Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 30 at 12:45 p.m. by the Indiana State Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Billy Flatt, 49, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Dec. 30 at 1:03 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with driving as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony.
Corey Bailey, 44, of the 2000 block of Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 1 at 6:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kasandra Hicks, 25, of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 1 at 11:36 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Temple, 32, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 2 at 1:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony.
Joseph Jackson, 20, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 2 at 4:43 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Heath Terhune, 43, of the 100 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 2 at 6:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Alexis Griffith, 20, of the 100 block of West 4th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 2 at 6:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and visiting a common nuisance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Neil Buckhardt, 48, of Garrett was arrested Jan. 2 at 8:53 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Isaiah McNall, 23, of Auburn, was arrested Jan. 3 at 10:32 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonathon Bixby, 28, of the 100 block of South Wood Street, Wapakoneta, Ohio, was arrested Jan. 3 at 2 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of interfering with a drug or alcohol screening test, a Class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Fredrick, 49, of the 4300 block of Drury Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 3 at 2:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Mark Leazier, 41, of the 1500 block of East Bair Road, Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 3 at 4:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Woley Gibson, 48, of the 200 block of East Gertrude Street, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 3 at 7:04 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Beber, 28, of the 1400 block of Faulkner Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 4 at 9:40 p.m. by the Hamilton Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffanie Wine, 37, of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 4 at 11:13 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Devin Cusick, 18, of the 700 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 5 at 12:21 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Logan Little, 19, of the 400 block of South Shoup Street, Angola, was arrested Jan. 5 at 1:03 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Blaylock, 50, of the 3400 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested Jan. 5 at 1:24 a.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicolas Stotelmyer, 20, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 5 at 1:36 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on three charges of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Leroy Titus, 42, of the 3100 block of Santa Lisa Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 5 at 2:10 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Sage Morningstar, 18, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 5 at 4:26 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chad Boyll, 19, of the 500 block of West Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 5 at 6:07 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dexter Sexton, 21, of the 300 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 5 at 6:16 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine a Level 6 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
