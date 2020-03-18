AUBURN — Kruse Plaza has closed to the public until further notice and is postponing or canceling large gatherings and events, the venue said in a news release Wednesday.
“We're committed to keeping our facilities clean to help halt the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.
The venue is making extra efforts to sanitize its building south of Auburn, especially in high-traffic areas such as entrances and interactive exhibit spaces. Staff members still at the office are maintaining a 6-foot radius between employees and engaging in frequent and proper hand-washing. Staff members have been directed to stay home if they feel ill.
Kruse Plaza remains open by appointment, the release said.
Kruse Plaza has postponed its upcoming Bridal Open House featuring The Ballroom. The organization said it will make arrangements for everyone who has made reservations and revisit the series when the timing is appropriate.
Dessert Duel, sponsored by Auburn Rotary, has been canceled. Taste of Life 2020, a fundraising event hosted by Women's Care Center of Northeast Indiana, also has been canceled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.