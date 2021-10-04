Past Supreme Showmen

Past champions from the 30-year history of supreme showmanship contests at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair gathered Friday in the livestock arena on the fairgrounds in Auburn. They helped introduce a new traveling trophy for each year’s champion. From left are Sarah Howe, Jamie Weller, Ryan Haynes, Bruce Bell, Ashley Auld, Caramee Krafft, Brooke Snyder, John Slentz, 2021 winner Carlie Taylor, Logan Rinehold, Lexy Clifford, Ryan Ridge, Tabitha Clifford, Josie Rinehold, Lauren Brown and Jeff Taylor.

 Dave Kurtz

AUBURN — Past champions from the 30-year history of supreme showmanship contests of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair gathered Friday in the livestock arena on the fairgrounds in Auburn.

They helped introduce a new traveling trophy that will be presented to each champion to keep for one year.

The contest that began in 1992 requires entrants to show several different species of animals they have not met in advance.

The list of supreme showmanship champions of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, with female champions listed by their names at the time they won:

1992 — Jamie Weller

1993 — Bruce Bell

1994 — Holly Heffley

1995 — Sarah Howe

1996 — Sarah Howe

1997 — Nikki Gurtner

1998 — Jeff Taylor

1999 — Robert Johnson

2000 — John Slentz

2001 — Danny Malcolm

2002 — Ryan Ridge

2003 — Caramee Krafft

2004 — Danny Malcolm

2005 — Ryan Haynes

2006 — Ashley Auld

2007 — Randy Malcolm

2008 — Randy Malcolm

2009 — Logan Rinehold

2010 — Logan Rinehold

2011 — Logan Rinehold

2012 — Josie Rinehold

2013 — Brooke Snyder

2014 — Lexy Clifford

2015 — Tabitha Clifford

2016 — Josie Rinehold

2017 — Cole Kelham

2018 — Chloe Taylor

2019 — Lauren Brown

2020 — Carlie Taylor

2021 — Carlie Taylor

