AUBURN — Past champions from the 30-year history of supreme showmanship contests of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair gathered Friday in the livestock arena on the fairgrounds in Auburn.
They helped introduce a new traveling trophy that will be presented to each champion to keep for one year.
The contest that began in 1992 requires entrants to show several different species of animals they have not met in advance.
The list of supreme showmanship champions of the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, with female champions listed by their names at the time they won:
1992 — Jamie Weller
1993 — Bruce Bell
1994 — Holly Heffley
1995 — Sarah Howe
1996 — Sarah Howe
1997 — Nikki Gurtner
1998 — Jeff Taylor
1999 — Robert Johnson
2000 — John Slentz
2001 — Danny Malcolm
2002 — Ryan Ridge
2003 — Caramee Krafft
2004 — Danny Malcolm
2005 — Ryan Haynes
2006 — Ashley Auld
2007 — Randy Malcolm
2008 — Randy Malcolm
2009 — Logan Rinehold
2010 — Logan Rinehold
2011 — Logan Rinehold
2012 — Josie Rinehold
2013 — Brooke Snyder
2014 — Lexy Clifford
2015 — Tabitha Clifford
2016 — Josie Rinehold
2017 — Cole Kelham
2018 — Chloe Taylor
2019 — Lauren Brown
2020 — Carlie Taylor
2021 — Carlie Taylor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.