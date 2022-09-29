AUBURN — Braelyn May had a busy week that culminated in a successful dairy show Thursday.
May, 18, a 2021 DeKalb graduate, won Junior Dairy Champion, Champion Dairy Heifer and Premier Showman.
A 10-year member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club, she plans to obtain her ABS certified to AI cows and fit cows at dairy shows.
During her career, May has shown other species — dairy beef steers, hogs, horses and sheep — but heifers are her favorite.
“I’m going to national level shows after this year,” she said. When asked what she enjoys most, May responded, “My showmanship, taking my cows into my showmanship, where they’re judging me rather than the success of my animal.”
She is the daughter of John and Kathy May.
Addyson Brand won Reserve Junior Dairy Champion and Reserve Intermediate Dairy Showman;
Jaxen Brand won Grand Champion Dairy, Champion Jersey and Champion Holstein;
Logen Brand won Reserve Grand Champion Dairy, Champion Ayrshire, Reserve Jersey and Reserve Holstein;
Della Payne won Junior Dairy Showman, Champion Brown Swiss and Champion Milking Shorthorn; and
Gavin Payne won Intermediate Best Dairy Interview and Reserve Dairy Heifer.
