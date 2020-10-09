WATERLOO — The Waterloo Marshal’s Department arrested a driver who allegedly struck a light pole with his truck and pushed it down the street in downtown Waterloo Thursday at 11:16 p.m.
Justin Freudenberger, 43, of Auburn was taken to the DeKalb County Jail in Auburn on charges of operating while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, police said. He allegedly declined a breath test and was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for a blood draw authorized by a search warrant.
A police report says security-camera video shows a 2015 Ford F350 pickup truck truck was stopped at Wayne Street and U.S. 6 heading south.
When the traffic light turned green, the truck remained stationary for about 15 seconds before crossing the intersection, then veering left and striking a light pole at the southwest corner of the Shell station parking lot.
The truck continued southbound, pushing the pole in the northbound lane of traffic, before coming to a stop beside the police station.
Police estimated $5,000 to $10,000 to the truck and to the pole, owned by the town of Waterloo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.