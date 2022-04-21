WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday approved a restructuring plan to fill positions and meet current needs within the district.
Superintendent Steve Teders said the district has received one resignation and two retirements from individuals who maintained unique roles and responsibilities for the district.
“The media center specialist, district strategic partnerships and technology integration coordinator positions have recently been evaluated,” Teders said.
“Certain aspects of each potion can and will be reassigned or restructured to meet current needs within the district.”
Under the restructuring plan approved by the board, the district will:
• Create and post to hire a director of K-5 curriculum;
• Create and post to hire a DeKalb High School business teacher and supervisor of internships and I.C.E;
• Repost for a part-time English as a Second Language teacher; and
• Appoint a media center specialist coordinator.
In a memorandum outlining the positions, Teders said the director of K-5 curriculum position once existed five years ago and will return as a full-time certified, non-administrative position. Responsibilities will include overseeing curriculum in each elementary school, planning professional development for teachers and staff, overseeing textbook adoption, acting as corporation test coordinator, as well as other duties.
The addition of a licensed high school business teacher will enable the district to add additional business level, state-approved courses, the board heard. The graduation pathways and student interest have driven the need for the position, Teders said.
The position of an English as a Second Language teacher has been posted for quite some time, but does not warrant a full-time need, based on the level and number of students, Teders said. The district has identified the need for a part-time position with 90 work days throughout the course of the school year, the board heard.
The district’s District Digital Communications Director, Kristen Ziembo, will take on the duties of media specialist coordinator, assuming oversight of the district’s six media centers, for a one-year trial period. She will receive a stipend of $7,500 for the 2022-23 school year. The position will be evaluated at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
The restructuring plan also includes a one-time media center liaison stipend of $2,000 for up to two media center paraprofessionals. Teders said the transition period will require time outside of the school year and school day.
“It should be noted, this proposal requires no additional funding support and will actually save the district funding,” Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.