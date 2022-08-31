AUBURN — Zachariah Slattery, DO, has joined Parkview Physicians Group – Family Medicine and is seeing patients at his office, 1314 E. 7th St., Suite 103, in Auburn.
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Slattery to Auburn,” said Tasha Eicher, president, Parkview DeKalb Hospital. “He is very approachable, caring and family-focused in his practice, and will be a wonderful ally and resource for patients.”
Slattery completed his residency in family medicine through the Fort Wayne Medical Education Program after receiving his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of Pikeville College of Osteopathic Medicine in Pikeville, Kentucky.
He received his bachelor’s degree in applied health science from Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, graduating cum laude.
He is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Fort Wayne Medical Society, and is an alumnus of the Sigma Sigma Phi National Honorary Osteopathic Service Fraternity. He received the medical society’s Patient Care Award for 2019-2020.
Slattery originally hails from Hicksville, Ohio, and he started his medical career as a phlebotomist at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center in Bryan, Ohio, so practicing in Auburn, he says, feels familiar.
“In my opinion, there is nothing better than growing up in a small town,” says Slattery. “My wife and I knew we wanted to come back to the area and practice in a community with the values, fellowship and community feel that we were raised with. The Auburn community provides just that. Everyone has been so welcoming and kind, and we are thankful to be back. I am so lucky to be a part of the Parkview DeKalb family.”
Slattery’s wife, Brittany, also works for Parkview. She holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing and has worked in the Family Birthing Center at Parkview Hospital Randallia in Fort Wayne for five years.
Slattery says he chose to become a DO instead of an MD because the emphasis on holistic family care in osteopathy training resonated with him.
“I have a special interest in full-spectrum family medicine,” he explained. “From delivering babies to seeing patients in clinic to taking care of patients in the hospital, I enjoy providing care across the full spectrum of life. In my practice, you can expect to be treated like you are one of my own family, because at the end of the day, that is what family medicine is.”
Outside of work, Slattery likes to spend time with family, cook and travel. He is an avid Cleveland and Ohio State University sports fan. He also enjoys golfing, recreational shooting sports, snow and water skiing, and swimming, as well as playing piano and guitar. A former musical theater performer, he remains an enthusiast, taking in shows whenever he can and cheering on a nephew who is also involved in the theater arts.
