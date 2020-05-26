DeKalb reports two cases of coronavirus
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents, raising the total to 31.
The latest patients are a a 56-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, both of whom are recovering at home, a news release said.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in the news release. “Please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
The new cases mark the fourth and fifth for DeKalb County in the past four days, following a weeklong stretch with no new cases. DeKalb continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, DeKalb County as of Tuesday was tied for the seventh-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 7.1 cases per 10,000 residents.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 29 of its 31 virus patients. The average age of those 29 patients is 41 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 31 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
Noble adds death
After going a little more than week without a new death, Noble County recorded its 21st fatality from COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to an update from the Indiana State Department of Health.
The county, which has been fighting outbreaks at two nursing homes, previously has gone through streaks of deaths from the virus.
At the end of April, Noble County recorded 10 deaths in a week's time, then after a short period with no additional fatalities, the county recorded another six between May 10-16.Last week, the county had no new deaths, holding at 20.
Noble County has had far more COVID-19 deaths compared to its neighbors in the region, with LaGrange and Steuben counties recording two each to date and DeKalb County having only one death. Noble County is only a little behind Elkhart County (28), which has more than four times the population and five times the cases.
Allen County has had 66 deaths overall.
Nursing home outbreaks continue to be a point of emphasis for the state, as those facilities are filled with older residents who are more at risk from COVID-19.
Statewide, 224 long-term care facilities have had at least one positive patient, and 142 facilities have reported at least one death.
Long-term care facilities account for about 13% of cases overall, but about 47% of the statewide deaths.
Indiana's case counts and deaths Tuesday again were below average for May, even as testing slipped back a little over the holiday weekend. The state added 363 new cases and recorded 18 new deaths since Monday. Testing dipped to just under 4,500, a low mark after 12 consecutive days of testing 5,200 or more.
Noble County added four more cases overall to reach 189 total. Steuben County was up one case to 80 overall. LaGrange County was unchanged, and DeKalb County added two cases to 31 overall.
Elsewhere in the region, Elkhart County topped 1,000 cases earlier this week, now sitting at 1,057 overall, while Kosciusko County sits at 94, Whitley County at 40 and Allen County at 1,309 cases.
