AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the total of confirmed cases to 17. The new patients are:
• a 30-year-old woman who is recovering at home; and
• a 63-year-old woman who is an in-patient at a local hospital.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines as well as the Stay at Home Order as much as possible,” health officials said. “Additionally, please wear a face covering in public settings.”
After a six-day stretch with no new cases, DeKalb County reported two new cases Friday and two more on Monday.
DeKalb County continues to have the fewest confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the four northeast-corner counties of Indiana.
The new cases were reported too late to be included in Monday’s statewide report, which still listed DeKalb with 15 cases.
