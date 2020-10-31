AUBURN — More than 11,000 DeKalb County voters have cast their ballots early in the general election
By the end of the day Friday, 8,764 of the 29,711 registered voters in DeKalb County had voted early in person, Clerk Holly Albright reported.
In addition, 2,401 voters had returned absentee mail-in ballots, with 243 ballots outstanding, Albright said.
The combined total of mail-in and early in-person voters amounts to just over 37.5% of DeKalb County’s registered voters, she added. Total voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election was 56.6%.
A total of 17,228 DeKalb County voters cast ballots in the 2016 fall election, with 5,909 voting early or by mail.
Early voting continues today from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the clerk’s office in the DeKalb County Courthouse and at New Hope Christian Center on C.R. 427 in Waterloo and Dayspring Community Church on North Indiana Avenue in Auburn.
Additional early voting opportunities will take place Monday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the clerk’s office and from 8 a.m. to noon at New Hope.
This year’s election features local contested races for DeKalb County Commissioner and seats on the DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school boards.
Republican Todd Sanderson and Democrat Kevin Heller are seeking the commissioner northeast seat.
In the DeKalb Central school board races, incumbent Heather Krebs is being challenged by John Davis for the City of Auburn seat, while Jeff Johnson and Joshua Newbauer are seeking election to the Fairfield/Smithfield Township seat.
In the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board races, Marcus Carlson, Travis Holcomb and Mark Thrush are vying for the Butler Township seat, and incumbent Danny Weimer faces challenger Elizabeth (Beth) Leitch for the City of Garrett seat.
Other area races include; the U.S. Rep. District 3 seat with Republican incumbent Jim Banks facing Democrat Chip Coldiron; and the race for State Rep. District 52 where Republican incumbent Ben Smaltz is being challenged by Democrat Martha (Marty) Lemert and Libertarian Morgan Rigg.
On Election Day, polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. DeKalb County voters may cast their ballots at any of DeKalb County’s 10 vote centers. Election Day polling vote centers will be at the Ashley Community Building; Auburn First United Methodist Church; Butler American Legion post; Coburn Corners Church of Christ; Corunna Fire Station; Dayspring Community Church of Auburn; Hamilton Life Center; Heritage Community Church south of Auburn; Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center in Garrett; and New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
