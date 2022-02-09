FORT WAYNE — Tickets for “The Political Scene According to Steele” by Michael Steele, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s next presenter in its 2021–22 Omnibus Speaker Series, now are available on campus.
Steele will appear Thursday, Feb. 17, in Rhinehart Music Center’s 1,500-seat Auer Performance Hall at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
To guarantee a seat, tickets should be reserved in advance, either online through the university’s website or at the Schatzlein Box Office in the Rhinehart Music Center lobby. The tickets are free on a first-come, first-served basis. The limit is four per person. A $1.50 convenience charge is assessed per ticket for online orders.
All tickets reserved online will automatically be emailed to patrons and can be printed at their convenience. Digital tickets accessible via smartphone are another option to help avoid standing in line at the box office on the night of the show. Tickets can also be picked up in person beginning one hour before the presentation at the Schatzlein Box Office.
Steele made history in 2003 when he was elected lieutenant governor of Maryland, becoming the first African American voted in to state office. He repeated this achievement in 2009 with his subsequent chairmanship of the Republican National Committee in 2009. He is currently a senior advisor for the Lincoln Project, a bipartisan coalition built in opposition to Donald Trump.
A political analyst for MSNBC, Steele has appeared on Meet the Press, Face the Nation, HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.
Steele is a graduate of the Georgetown Law Center, an Aspen Institute Rodel fellow in Public Leadership, a University of Chicago Institute of Politics fellow, and currently a senior fellow at Brown University’s Institute for International and Public Affairs.
In other Omnibus series news, Monica Lewinsky’s lecture “The Price of Shame” has been rescheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5. Originally scheduled for Jan. 25, Lewinsky’s visit was postponed due to the current spike in COVID-19 cases in Indiana and nationwide, and to ensure as safe of an experience as possible for patrons.
Go to pfw.edu/omnibus to learn more about the speakers for the 2021–22 season.
