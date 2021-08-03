WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board conducted a special meeting Monday morning to approve personnel recommendations prior to the start of the new school year.
The board accepted the resignations of: DeKalb High School head baseball coach Tim Murdock; high school girls soccer assistant coach Jordan Wilhelm; high school assistant cheer coach Karlee Miller; high school paraprofessional Heather Morhart; high school food service employee Cynthia Akey; and high school PLC leader Kelsey Pierce.
The board approved the appointments of: Country Meadow Elementary School teacher Savannah Williams; Country Meadow paraprofessional Amber Boyd; DeKalb Middle School head girls soccer coach Andrew Bigelow; middle school head cheerleading coach Deborah Rohm; seventh-grade volleyball coach Jennifer Sullivan; McKenney-Harrison Elementary School second-grade teacher Rich Fleming; McKenney-Harrison fourth-grade teacher Jenny Jackson; McKenney-Harrison second-grade teacher Jennifer Fletcher; middle school paraprofessional Arianna Dangler; high school science teacher Megan Dean; J.R. Watson and Country Meadow paraprofessional Jenifer Caylor; J.R. Watson first-grade teacher Elizabeth Lester; high school second assistant football coach Danny Goff; high school fourth assistant football coach Sam Yarian; high school girls soccer assistant coach Adam Hollman; high school girls soccer assistant coach Jillian Hollman; Waterloo Elementary School long-term substitute teacher Amber Hartsough; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Brittney Killion; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Carie Burris; J.R. Watson paraprofessional Meghan Burns; resource/intervention paraprofessional Allison Kapaldo; Country Meadow paraprofessional Aimee Reeves; high school special education substitute teacher Caitlin Wilson; Country Meadow paraprofessional Rachel McCrory; seventh-grade science substitute teacher Kalib McKown; high school paraprofessional Kendall Hovis; McKenney-Harrison and Waterloo temporary contract art teacher Morgan McCollough; and high school science teacher Isaiah Mortoff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.