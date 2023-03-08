FORT WAYNE — Actress, artist and philanthropist Jane Seymour will be the featured speaker at Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana Inc.’s 48th annual meeting and awards ceremony.
The event is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 6 at Parkview Mirro Center, 10662 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne.
A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, a recipient of the Officer of the British Empire (OBE) bestowed upon her by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, Seymour has proven her talents in virtually all media, the Broadway stage, motion pictures and television.
Behind the camera, Seymour served as an executive producer on the documentary film, “Glen Campbell: I’ll Be Me,” which told the touching story of musician Glen Campbell’s farewell tour while dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease.
At the 48th annual meeting and awards ceremony, Seymour will share her experiences with family and friends impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. Seymour believes support of caregivers needs to be a priority, as with Alzheimer’s, the caregiver responsibility is 24/7 which in many cases is detrimental to the health of the caregiver.
Each year, AIHS welcomes aging professionals, community change-agents and family caregivers for an afternoon of reflection and hope as they celebrate the progress in making programming and resources more accessible to family caregivers throughout northeast Indiana.
This year’s event begins at noon Oct. 6. Doors will open at 11 a.m.
For more information about sponsorship, table or ticket purchases, contact Sam Bostater at sbostater@agingihs.org.
