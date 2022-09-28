AUBURN — Purdue University freshman and 10-year 4-H member Carlie Taylor continued her winning streak at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair, walking away from the Dairy Feeder Beef Show with a handful of awards and honors.
Taylor found herself at a place she is all too familiar with in the show ring for the Premier Showman competition, competing against some of the other top dairy showmen in the county including this year’s Senior Showmanship winner, Grace Kreischer.
In the end, judge Ryan Harrell of Frankton said it just came down to personal preference on the winner of the competition. He focused on the competitors’ ability to set the feet of the cattle properly in a timely manner as they walked the show arena.
“It was real close between the top two,” he said, not naming the second place competitor when he presented Taylor with the Premier Showman honor. “An outstanding job was done by all competitors.”
Harrell echoed those same words as he presented Kreischer with the Senior Showmanship honor. He said the competition was close between all five competitors, but in the end, it came down to the little things.
“The competitors have done an outstanding job today,” Harrell said. “The top two are fast at making their calves look the best. Both did an outstanding job.”
Taking home Reserve Senior Showman honors was Kiersten Haynes.
Along with winning the Premier Showmanship competition for the species, Taylor also won Grand Champion Dairy Feeder Calf, Reserve Grand Champion Feeder Calf and 4th Overall Dairy Feeder. The 4th Overall Dairy Feeder Calf was the same calf Taylor showed at the Indiana State Fair, which brought home top honors.
“We had a great day,” Taylor said, in a quick interview before heading back to Purdue to attend classes and do homework.
Winning the Goat Premier Showmanship competition on Monday night, Taylor will have to represent the goat barn in Friday night’s show.
She said that is fine with her because she prefers showing goats. Her family raises them on a full-time level.
Her goal for this year’s show is to win the Supreme Showman competition on Friday night for the third straight year and take home the Premier Showmanship competition title Saturday night, something that has eluded her.
Taylor is studying animal science at Purdue focusing on animal nutrition, something she is passionate about.
She said she loves life at Purdue.
Taking home Grand Champion Dairy Steer honors was Brock McCartney, 14, a student at Garrett Middle School. The honor was McCartney’s first grand champion banner in the Dairy Feeder Beef Show.
“I was excited,” he said simply.
He believes the long hours of working with his steer over the summer set him apart in the show arena. McCartney also won champion heavyweight and Reserve Grand Champion Intermediate Showman.
“He was right on market weight,” McCartney said.
McCartney also shows beef cows, pigs, sheep and rabbits.
Other top honors included: Owyn Brown, Junior Dairy Beef Showman; Devin Berryhill, Grand Champion Cross Steer; Luke Berryhill, Grand Champion Dairy Cross Feeder and Logan Capp, Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Steer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.