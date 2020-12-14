AUBURN — Auburn firefighters responded to 358 W. 11th St. Monday at 8:50 a.m. for a report of smoke on the second floor of a two-story duplex.
Firefighters encountered light smoke on the second floor but at first could not find the source of the smoke. Firefighters cut open a portion of the exterior roof and pulled ceilings on the first floor to find the source, said Auburn Fire Chief Michael VanZile.
Firefighters discovered a fire in the concealed space above the ceiling and under the roof. A large section of the roof was removed, and firefighters used an insulation vacuum machine to remove the cellulose insulation.
Both the upstairs and downstairs occupants evacuated the home safely, and no injuries occurred.
Firefighters brought the situation under control at 10:10 a.m. and returned to their stations at 11 a.m.
Dale Wildeson owns the house, on the northeast corner of 11th Street and Indiana Avenue, a report said.
Auburn firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Garrett Fire Department, Parkview EMS and the Auburn Police Department.
