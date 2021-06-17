AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The county has reported 34 cases in the first 17 days of June, an average of two per day. New cases have been in single digits each day since a report of 12 cases on May 7.
Thursday’s new patient is between 21 and 30 years old.
The new cases bring the total to 4,431 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
The Indiana Department of Health said Thursday that 232 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 750,432 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
To date, 13,344 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of one from Wednesday. Another 420 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,551,547 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,549,161 on Wednesday. A total of 10,700,518 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only. To find a vaccination clinic nearby, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance. Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are accepted at most sites.
