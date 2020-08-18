BUTLER — In the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is like a brand-new teacher, DeKalb Eastern Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Stephens said Monday.
“Because of all the changes, all the new things we have to do … how we are operating is an entirely new way of educating kids,” Stephens told the DeKalb Eastern school board during its meeting at Butler Elementary School.
In spite of the challenges, teachers and students are performing well, administrators reported after the first 10 days of classes at DeKalb Eastern schools, which opened Aug. 4.
“It was seamless. I was really, pleasantly surprised,” Stephens said.
“It’s really been a good start for us. I’m really pleased about that,” said Butler Elementary School Principal Kim Clark.
“The kids are doing great” at wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the virus, Clark said. “This was one thing that I was worried about that I shouldn’t have been.”
Clark added that students are happy to be back in classes for the first time since the pandemic forced schools to close their buildings at the end of March.
Some students who initially chose to stay home and learn remotely are changing their minds. Monday saw nine at-home learners return to the school, she said.
“Remote learning is a work in progress. It’s not perfect, but we’re getting better every day,” said Riverdale Elementary Principal Brennen Kitchen.
Kitchen rated the start of the school year as “better than expected.” He added, “The whole mask thing has been fine. Our students and staff have adjusted very well.”
The daily line of cars dropping off students at Riverdale has quadrupled, Kitchen said, as more parents choose to drive their children instead of sending them on buses.
Kitchen added that teachers are working harder than ever, and school nurses have been amazing in adapting to new health rules.
The entire staff is working harder than ever, echoed Larry Yoder, principal of Eastside Junior-Senior High School.
“It was a lot smoother than I anticipated,” Yoder said about the start of school with new rules for masks and distancing.
“Kids are resilient. They came in and listened to what we asked them to do, and they complied,” Yoder said.
People also are complying with new rules for athletes and spectators at sporting events, Yoder said.
Assistant Superintendent Shane Conwell said members of the public have asked about buying the masks DeKalb Eastern is providing to students, featuring school colors with a Blazer logo. He said they should be available for purchase in the next couple of weeks at $5 apiece.
Also at Monday’s meeting, the school board approved issuing $5.35 million in bonds to finance improvements to school buildings over the next three years. Projects could include the high school media center, Little Theater and tennis courts, parking lots, roofs, heating and air conditioning systems.
Stephens said the expected 2% interest rate on a three-year payback is outstanding.
Even with the loan, Stephens predicts the school district will have a property tax rate next year of under 75 cents per $100 of assessed value. This year’s rate is 78.8 cents.
The board accepted resignations from Micheline Garrett, Eastside counselor; Kelsey Smith, Butler Elementary teacher; Marcee Fisher, Riverdale Elementary food service; Chelsie Tadsen, Butler Elementary aide.
The board received a retirement notice from Jane Hollabaugh, elementary art teacher.
