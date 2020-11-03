AUBURN — When looking at how its could make the lives of its patrons easier during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eckhart Public Library saw an opportunity to expand its delivery service.
Prior to this year, deliveries were a service available to homebound users who did not have a way to get to the library.
“We are so grateful to be able to serve people where they are and make one thing in life easier, especially in these uncertain times,” said Darcy Armstrong, public service manager.
The library has seen people not be able to access the library due to transportation issues, social distancing and the circumstances of their lives. When looking at these factors, it was decided that there no longer would be restrictions as to who qualified for delivery service. If someone needs library materials, the library wants them to have access to them.
Some people receiving deliveries like to pick out their own items, using the library’s Evergreen Indiana catalog to place holds on books, movies, music, television shows, graphic novels, items in the Library of Things, and more. Others work with library staff to have items picked out for them based on their interests and format preferences.
Deliveries are brought every other week, and the previously dropped-off items are picked up when the new items arrive. Starting this month, all deliveries will be made on Fridays.
To get started with home deliveries, visit epl.lib.in.us/emos. The library also may be contacted by calling 925-2414 ext. 504 or by emailing emos@epl.lib.in.us.
