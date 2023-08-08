AUBURN — After several weeks of discussion and public input, the DeKalb County Commissioners Monday voted to opt in to receive enhanced health funding from the state.
The commissioners tabled a vote on a resolution last week, moving it to Monday, along with an ordinance that gives commissioners oversight on how the funds are spent.
In recent weeks, some of those in favor of opting in said Senate Enrolled Act 4 gives local health departments flexibility in deciding which core health services to fund in their communities.
Some opponents have criticized SEA 4 as a plan to centralize public health and force compliance of counties.
According to the ordinance adopted Monday, the commissioners agree to accept the “opt in” funding under SEA 4. The “opt in” is for the year 2024 only.
The funding from the state under SEA 4 cannot be spent by the county or its health department except after prior approval of a yearly expenditure plan or other separate authorization approved by the commissioners, the ordinance states.
The health department director shall provide a yearly expenditure plan for the 60% restricted portion of the funding. SEA itself has various categories of allowed expenditure, the ordinance states.
The commissioners then will approve, deny or modify the plan before any actual expenditures are allowed.
The 40% portion of the fund will be spent according to the needs of the health department, as determined by the health department director, as part of the normal budget process, according to the ordinance.
According to the separate resolution, the commissioners commit to the county’s right to self-direct and acknowledge that by opting in and accepting the funds, the county retains authority and control of the health department otherwise afforded to it under state law or code.
For the year of 2024, the minimum amount received from the state will be $421,833 and the maximum will be $562,445, a letter to the commissioners from Indiana state Senators Dr. Tyler Johnson and Sue Glick and Indiana state Representative Ben Smaltz has stated.
For 2025, the minimum amount received will be $843,667 and the maximum would be $1.1 million.
Approval of the resolution and ordinance was unanimous and was given without any further comments or discussion from the commissioners.
In other business Monday:
• Membership of the DeKalb County Economic Development partnership was a topic of discussion after receipt of a letter from the partnership requesting an increase in funding from the county for next year.
A letter from the partnership suggested the 2024 fee for service increase from $105,000 to $150,000.
“I have no intention of increasing it,” said commissioner Todd Sanderson, who is the commissioners’ representative on the DCEDP board.
“I already told economic development that, but I will entertain some conversation if you want.”
“We’re already locked in for ’24. Just leave it,” Commissioner Mike Watson said.
“I don’t know. I’m thinking we need to look at some ways to cut some costs. We have some other obligations coming up that we’re going to be pretty tight on and I’m not sure we can afford this,” said Commissioners President William Hartman.
“Well, I would say that we can’t afford not to,” Watson countered.
“There’s nobody in the county that can handle the information that they do if somebody happens to be interested in an expansion or locating or wanting to know about workforce or anything else. There’s no repository for that information except the partnership.
“I mean, If you just want to shut down any kind of development in DeKalb County, I guess you could.”
“No, nobody wants to to shut down anything, Mike,” Hartman replied.
“My concept, my goal has always been to lower our tax rates to the lowest in the state. And if we can accomplish that, we won’t need any economic development. They’ll come knocking on our door wanting to come in.
“It’s always been my position on it, if we lower the tax rate, if we’re good stewards of the tax money and we can get these tax rates down, if we can advertise it as the lowest tax rate in the state, you won’t need economic development. They will come. So anyway, I’ll entertain the motion to, what, to keep it the same?”
“That’s what I’d like to do for this year,” Sanderson said.
Sanderson’s motion was seconded by Watson.
Sanderson and Watson went on to vote in favor of the motion with Hartman opposed.
• The commissioners voted to re-appoint Rod Knox to the DeKalb Area Rural Transit board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.