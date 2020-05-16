FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Arts Festival has extended the deadline for entry applications to June 15 due to COVID-19.
The juried outdoor show, featuring original fine art and music, will take place Sept, 12 and 13 at Jefferson Pointe. Artists’ tents will be set up in the courtyard throughout the shopping center. Live acoustic performances by local and area musicians will take place Sept. 12 from 6-8 p.m.
To be considered for the event, an artist must submit a completed application form, images of his or her work and a $25 nonrefundable jury fee. Spaces are limited. Notification of acceptance will be June 22.
Applications and guidelines are available at JeffersonShopping.com or by email request at Ten21Creatives@gmail.com.
